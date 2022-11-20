5 migrants dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes off coast of Florida

Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(KEY WEST, Fla.) — Five migrants have died and another five are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

A group of migrants was traveling in a homemade boat when it capsized 50 miles off the coast of Little Torch Key, Florida, authorities said. Winds were 30 miles per hour on Saturday and the seas were 6 to 8 feet in the swell.

The Coast Guard said nine people were rescued because they were wearing life jackets, while four died almost immediately upon capsizing and one died after the incident.

“For individuals residing in the US seeking information on a family member possibly intercepted by the Coast Guard, please contact your local government representative,” the Coast Guard said.

The Department of Homeland Security, including Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has warned migrants not to make the journey from the central triangle countries because it is incredibly dangerous and will result in some dying.