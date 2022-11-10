AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

56th annual CMA Awards: The winners

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/CMAs

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Here is the complete list of the 2022 CMA Award winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis (songwriters Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins)

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Alan Jackson

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

judge-won’t-block-monitor-to-oversee-trump-organization
insert_link

National News

Judge won’t block monitor to oversee Trump Organization

Jason Marz/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- A New York appellate court has declined, at least for now, to stay a judge's order appointing an independent monitor to oversee former President Donald Trump's family real estate firm. Trump and the New York Attorney General's office were supposed to begin submitting candidates for the monitor job this week. The decision, issued Wednesday, said the Appellate Division's First Department would reconsider the matter […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%