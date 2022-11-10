56th annual CMA Awards: The winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.
Here is the complete list of the 2022 CMA Award winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis (songwriters Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins)
Vocal Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
New Artist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Musical Event of the Year
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
Alan Jackson
