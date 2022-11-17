AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

ABBA residency extended through November 2023

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Credit: Baillie Walsh

Folks can’t seem to get enough of ABBA residency Voyage. It was just announced that there’s been such a high demand for tickets that the residency, which debuted in May, has been extended until November 2023. 

The residency at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park in London doesn’t actually feature the members of the Swedish group live. Instead it stars ABBAtar versions of the foursome — Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — backed by live musicians.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now.

The news comes just days after ABBA earned four Grammy nods, including two in the major categories: “Don’t Shut Me Down” is nominated for Record of the Year and Voyage﻿ for Album of the Year. They also earned nods for Best Pop Vocal Album for Voyage and Best Pop/Duo Group performance for “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

joe-jonas-weighs-in-on-taylor-swift’s-ticketing-fiasco:-“i’ll-get-in-line-now”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Joe Jonas weighs in on Taylor Swift’s ticketing fiasco: “I’ll get in line now”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Even Joe Jonas is weighing in on the controversy over the ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The singer caught up with E! News, and when asked about his ex-girlfriend's newly announced tour, he quipped, "I'll get in line now." He added it would be a "great idea" to surprise wife Sophie Turner -- who is an outspoken Swiftie -- with tickets. "She would love that," he noted. Joe also said the unprecedented demand for Taylor tickets was […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%