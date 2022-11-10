AD
Entertainment News

Abby De La Rosa confirms Nick Cannon fathered her third child, his 12th

todayNovember 10, 2022

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Amnesty International USA

Months after Abby De La Rosa shared she’s expecting her third child, she seemed to confirm the father is indeed Nick Cannon

In an Instagram Story shared Tuesday night, captured by Page Six, De La Rosa shared a funny meme that read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful.”

Writing alongside the post, she added, ” damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there.”

For reference, Cannon, whose birthday is October 8, is a Libra.

This will be the third child for De La Rosa, who already shares one-and-a-half-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild’n Out star. 

It will be the 12th child for Cannon who is also a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden, 22-month-old daughter, Powerful, and 1-month old, Rise, with Brittany Bell; daughter Legendary with Bre Tiesi; and 1-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. 

He is also expecting his second child with Alyssa Scott. Their first child, Zen, died of brain cancer at five-months-old in July 2021. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

