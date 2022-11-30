AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

ABC’s ‘CMA Country Christmas’ shares the song list for this year’s special

todayNovember 30, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Before the 2023 CMA Country Christmas special airs next week, the show has revealed its festive song list.

Rising vocal duo The War and Treaty will perform “O Holy Night,” Scotty McCreery will perform “Holly Jolly Christmas” and show host Carly Pearce will deliver a two-pack of holiday favorites: “Man With the Bag” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Carly’s also partnering with bluegrass star Molly Tuttle for a medley of Christmas classics with a bluegrass twist. “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas,” Let it Snow,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Christmas Time’s A-Comin’” are all in the mix.

A couple of performers are focusing on the soulful side of the holiday. Maren Morris will sing “Merry Christmas, Baby,” an R&B favorite that has been recorded by the likes of Otis Redding, Elvis Presley, Ike and Tina Turner, B.B. King and more. Meanwhile, Old Dominion is performing “What Christmas Means to Me,” a song that many artists have cut, including Stevie Wonder.

Original holiday material gets its due on CMA Country Christmas, too. Dan + Shay are performing two original numbers — “Holiday Party” and “Officially Christmas” — and Steven Curtis Chapman will treat viewers to his “Precious Promise.”

CMA Country Christmas airs on Thursday, December 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ex-motley-crue-vocalist-john-corabi-doesn’t-“believe”-band’s-mick-mars-retirement-statement
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ex-Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi doesn’t “believe” band’s Mick Mars retirement statement

Ex-Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi says he doesn't "believe" the band's statement announcing the retirement of guitarist Mick Mars. The statement, which was posted in October, reads, "We accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," referring to his long battle with the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis. That followed a statement a rep for Mars gave to Variety, which read, "Mick will continue […]

todayNovember 30, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%