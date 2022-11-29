AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

About 100 fishermen rescued after large chunk of ice breaks off in Minnesota lake

todayNovember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — About 100 people fishing on a frozen lake in Minnesota were rescued after a large chunk of the ice broke off, leaving them stranded.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 a.m. Monday from people who were fishing on Upper Red Lake in northern Beltrami County, according to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. The callers stated that a large chunk of ice broke free from the main shoreline, stranding about 100 individuals, authorities said.

Once first responders arrived, they estimated the fishermen had drifted up to 30 yards into open water following the breakage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several water rescue agencies and vehicles were dispatched to the scene and assessed the extent of the open water with visual and drone operations. Authorities found a narrow spot of the separation to deploy a temporary bridge to evacuate the stranded fishermen.

On Facebook, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office advised those who needed to evacuate to head toward the access point at JR’s Corner.

A fisherman named Shane from North Woods Fish Houses in Beltrami County said in a video posted to Facebook that “a pretty big crack” opened up from east to west.

“We have some people on the other side of the water line,” he said. “We are going to get to you.”

The upper Midwest has had a very warm fall season, with temperatures near 70 degrees in early November after above-average temperatures in October and September.

Northern Minnesota had a cold snap before the Thanksgiving holiday, when many lakes produced ice cover. But after the holiday, temperatures reached close to 50 degrees, forecasts show, resulting in the thawing and melting of ice.

Gusty southeast winds on Monday likely loosened the ice up even more.

Much colder weather is on the way for the upper Midwest over the next few days and more ice will be forming.

Due to the urgent nature of getting people off the ice and the likelihood that several groups were unaware of the separation, the first responders sent out a wireless emergency alert, according to the sheriff’s office. Just after 2:30 p.m., officials announced that everyone — an estimated 100 people — had been evacuated from the ice.

Authorities warned those who plan on ice fishing to remain cautious and vigilant.

“The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who are thinking of heading on the ice that early season ice is very unpredictable,” authorities said. “Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brittany-and-patrick-mahomes-welcome-baby-no.-2
insert_link

Entertainment News

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome baby no. 2

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have welcomed their second child! In a joint Instagram post shared Monday evening, the pair announced that they've welcomed a baby boy into their family, sharing a snapshot of their newborn from the chest down, in a brown and white onesie atop a blanket branded with "mahomes" all over it.  "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III," they captioned the post. "11/28/22 7lbs 8 oz." Brittany and Patrick, both 27, began […]

todayNovember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%