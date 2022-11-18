AD
Adele says she’s “never been more nervous” on night before Las Vegas residency

todayNovember 18, 2022

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele is feeling more nervous than ever on the eve of her Las Vegas residency.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” the English singer/songwriter shared on social media Thursday night. “I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

Adele went on to explain that she takes her nervousness as a “good sign” and means that she cares and wants to do a good job.  

She added, “Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow!”

“I can’t wait to see you out there x,” the “Hello” powerhouse concluded.

Adele’s post comes 10 months after she announced her show, Weekends with Adele, was being postponed. Just one day before shows were set to kick off at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, she revealed in an emotional video that the show wasn’t ready. 

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she began. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” Adele went on before adding, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

