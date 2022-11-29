After co-hosting in 2021, Carly Pearce is ready to fly solo as the CMA Country Christmas host this year

ABC/Robby Klein

It’s up to Carly Pearce to set a festive tone for ABC’s CMA Country Christmas special this year, but she’s feeling confident because she’s had practice.

“I feel like last year was so helpful for me to kind of get my bearings of what it even is like to host something that big,” Carly says in an interview with her record label. The singer split hosting duties with Gabby Barrett during the 2021 special.

“Having Gabby Barrett there with me, we kinda were learning together,” Carly continues. “And so I feel really ready to be able to step out on my own and do this.”

With performances from the likes of Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Carly herself, this year’s CMA Country Christmas will likely be a holly, jolly good time. Carly says she’s hoping to showcase a little bit of her personality to viewers who might not know her that well.

“Maybe they know my music but they don’t know me as a person,” she adds. “They can get to know me a little bit better.”

The holiday special will air on ABC on December 8 at 9 p.m. ET.