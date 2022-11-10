AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

After considering sitting out the CMAs, Maren Morris decided to attend — but skipped the red carpet

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris wound up attending the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night, after telling the Los Angeles Times back in September that she was considering not going.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” Maren said at the time.

The singer recently became embroiled in a social media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, due to transphobic comments Brittany posted on Instagram and things got pretty heated: Most recently, Jason mentioned Maren’s name during a Nashville show and the crowd erupted in boos.

But Maren was always leaving the possibility of going to the CMAs — “So many people I love will be in that room,” she pointed out — and it seems like she eventually split the difference, attending the awards show but sitting out the red carpet (which Jason and Brittany walked).

Instead of hitting the carpet, Maren and her husband, Ryan Hurd, held a “red carpet” of their own at home to showcase their all-black awards night looks on social media.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hello,-it’s-weed:-todd-rundgren-releasing-limited-edition-cannabis-strains
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Hello, It’s Weed: Todd Rundgren releasing limited-edition cannabis strains

Courtesy of Cheef Cannabis and Todd Rundgren The jokes just write themselves, folks: Todd Rundgren has partnered with the Michigan-based company Cheef Cannabis for a collection of two limited-edition strains called, yes, Hello, It's Weed. One strain, Michigan Cookies, has a "super-high level of potency," as well as a "sweet mocha coffee aroma."  It'll make you feel "happy and creative" and "socially inspired," according to Cheef. The other strain, Dosi […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%