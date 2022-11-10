Alabama bandmates remember Jeff Cook: “I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe”

Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry are mourning the loss of their longtime bandmate and friend Jeff Cook, the group’s co-founding guitar player, who died on Monday, November 7, at age 73.

“I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years! Wish we could play ‘My Home’s in Alabama’ one more time,” says Randy in a prepared statement. “I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe!”

“Closer than brothers, we lived together more than with our immediate families,” adds Teddy, who also speaks to Jeff’s passion for music. “None of us were perfect, but together we had something so special it will never die. No other guitar player I’ve known had the range of styles Jeff had. No one can take your place. Ever.”

Jeff died at his beach home in Destin, Florida, surrounded by his family. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease for 10 years, though no official cause of death has been given.

The Cook family has requested that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jeff’s memory do so with donations to The Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation, which works to secure housing for orphaned children around the world.

Arrangements for a memorial service have yet to be announced.