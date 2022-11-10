AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Alabama bandmates remember Jeff Cook: “I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe”

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry are mourning the loss of their longtime bandmate and friend Jeff Cook, the group’s co-founding guitar player, who died on Monday, November 7, at age 73.

“I’m thankful we got to create music together for over 50 years! Wish we could play ‘My Home’s in Alabama’ one more time,” says Randy in a prepared statement. “I’m hurt in a way I can’t describe!”

“Closer than brothers, we lived together more than with our immediate families,” adds Teddy, who also speaks to Jeff’s passion for music. “None of us were perfect, but together we had something so special it will never die. No other guitar player I’ve known had the range of styles Jeff had. No one can take your place. Ever.”

Jeff died at his beach home in Destin, Florida, surrounded by his family. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease for 10 years, though no official cause of death has been given.

The Cook family has requested that in lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jeff’s memory do so with donations to The Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation, which works to secure housing for orphaned children around the world.

Arrangements for a memorial service have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

morgan-evans-opens-up-about-“lonely”-experience-going-through-divorce-from-kelsea-ballerini
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Evans opens up about “lonely” experience going through divorce from Kelsea Ballerini

ABC Morgan Evans is reflecting on a difficult personal chapter -- and finding solace in connecting with others who’ve been through similar experiences -- as he opens up about his recent divorce from fellow country artist Kelsea Ballerini. “One of the hardest parts [of going through a divorce] is how lonely it feels,” Morgan told All Access on the red carpet of the 2022 CMA Awards this week. But speaking […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%