AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Alanis Morissette hints her Rock Hall of Fame Ceremony absence was due to “anti-women sentiment”

todayNovember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD

When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place this past weekend in L.A., some wondered where Alanis Morissette was, as she’d been expected to join Olivia Rodrigo for a duet as part of Carly Simon‘s induction.  In fact Variety reports that she’d even shown up at rehearsals and ran through the duet of “You’re So Vain” with Olivia.  Now, Alanis is shedding light on why she dropped out of the ceremony.

In a lengthy note posted on her Instagram Story,  Alanis says she wants to clarify “misinformed rumblings,” but doesn’t give a specific reason for her absence. However, she hints that it was due to sexism that she apparently experienced on set.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she explains.

She goes on to note, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” intimating that the Rock Hall ceremony’s “environment” did just that.

Alanis notes that she “adores” Carly Simon, as well as the female artists who took part in the show as either inductees or performers: Olivia, Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson, Pink, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile, as well as “all the amazing people and artists who were there.”

She concluded, “I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

subtropical-storm-nicole-updates:-could-make-landfall-as-a-hurricane-in-florida
insert_link

National News

Subtropical Storm Nicole updates: Could make landfall as a hurricane in Florida

(NEW YORK) -- A number of severe weather alerts are now in effect along Florida's east coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service has warned that Nicole could be as strong as a hurricane when it arrives in eastern Florida late Wednesday. The storm could impact election week in the southeastern U.S. state, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is running against […]

todayNovember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%