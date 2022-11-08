Alanis Morissette hints her Rock Hall of Fame Ceremony absence was due to “anti-women sentiment”

AD

When the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place this past weekend in L.A., some wondered where Alanis Morissette was, as she’d been expected to join Olivia Rodrigo for a duet as part of Carly Simon‘s induction. In fact Variety reports that she’d even shown up at rehearsals and ran through the duet of “You’re So Vain” with Olivia. Now, Alanis is shedding light on why she dropped out of the ceremony.

In a lengthy note posted on her Instagram Story, Alanis says she wants to clarify “misinformed rumblings,” but doesn’t give a specific reason for her absence. However, she hints that it was due to sexism that she apparently experienced on set.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” she explains.

She goes on to note, “Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” intimating that the Rock Hall ceremony’s “environment” did just that.

Alanis notes that she “adores” Carly Simon, as well as the female artists who took part in the show as either inductees or performers: Olivia, Dolly Parton, Janet Jackson, Pink, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow, Sara Bareilles and Brandi Carlile, as well as “all the amazing people and artists who were there.”

She concluded, “I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”