Sports News

Alexandra Schott Receives 2022 SCAC Elite 19 Award

todayNovember 5, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: Alexandra Schott, a senior midfielder on the Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team, has been announced as the recipient of the 2022 SCAC Women’s Soccer Elite 19 award.

Story courtesy of the SCAC

In an announcement made Friday evening at the conference tournament, Schreiner’s Alexandra Schott was named the 2022 SCAC Women’s Soccer Elite 19 award winner.

Schott, a junior midfielder from Castroville, Texas, currently holds a cumulative GPA of 4.000 in Engineering and earned Second Team All-SCAC honors this season.

Schott is the first women’s soccer recipient of the Elite 19 honor for the Mountaineers and the fifth Schreiner student-athlete to earn recognition. 

Established prior to the 2018-19 academic year and meant to recognize the best of the best within each conference sponsored-sport as it relates to both academic and athletic achievement, the SCAC Elite 19 is awarded to the student-athlete who has completed the equivalent of at least 60 credit hours at his or her current institution and has at least a cumulative 3.25 GPA. The student-athlete must also have earned All-SCAC First or Second Team honors in his/her sport for that particular season.   

Full SCAC Article

Written by: Schreiner University

