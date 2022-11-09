Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell schedules 2023 solo tour

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Alice in Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell has announced a 2023 U.S. tour in support of his latest solo album, Brighten.

The headlining outing, described as the “closing leg” of the Brighten tour, will kick off February 21 in Ventura, California and will conclude April 1 in Tacoma, Washington.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JerryCantrell.com.

Brighten, Cantrell’s first solo offering in nearly 20 years, was released October 2021.

The most recent AiC effort is 2018’s ﻿Rainier Fog﻿. The grunge outfit just got off the road last month after a tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush.