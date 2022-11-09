AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell schedules 2023 solo tour

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Alice in ChainsJerry Cantrell has announced a 2023 U.S. tour in support of his latest solo album, Brighten.

The headlining outing, described as the “closing leg” of the Brighten tour, will kick off February 21 in Ventura, California and will conclude April 1 in Tacoma, Washington.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JerryCantrell.com.

Brighten, Cantrell’s first solo offering in nearly 20 years, was released October 2021.

The most recent AiC effort is 2018’s ﻿Rainier Fog﻿. The grunge outfit just got off the road last month after a tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tim-allen-talks-about-his-daughter-being-cast-in-‘the-santa-clauses’:-“wasn’t-my-idea”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Tim Allen talks about his daughter being cast in ‘The Santa Clauses’: “Wasn’t my idea”

Disney/James Clark It's been 16 years since we last saw Tim Allen's Scott Calvin -- aka Santa -- in movie theaters. Now, the story continues in The Santa Clauses, a six-part miniseries heading to Disney+. Allen once again dons the jolly red suit for this new adventure, which also sees the return of Elizabeth Mitchell's Mrs. Claus/Carol, Eric Lloyd's Charlie Calvin and David Krumholtz's Bernard, Santa's former right-hand elf. The series also welcomes several new stars, including Kal […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%