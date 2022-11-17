AD
American Music Awards host Wayne Brady: Don’t miss the opening number of Sunday’s show

todayNovember 17, 2022

Demetrius Fordham

Wayne Brady hosts the American Music Awards this Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, and he says there are definitely certain moments of the star-studded show that you’ll want to be on your couch for.

Pink is opening the show with a musical number … that is a swing and a connect and a home run. So stay there,” he tells ABC Audio. “And then I’ve got an opening number and … we have a bunch of performances,” he says. “We do have Nicki Minaj in the building. We have Imagine Dragons in the building.

In addition to those acts, the AMA stage will also host Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Bebe Rexha and more, plus a return engagement by Pink, singing a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. Brady says he’ll even take a turn on the mic.

“You might see a little freestyle, off the top, on live TV, which … not everyone can do,” explains the former Whose Line Is It Anyway? cast member, adding, “And of course, we’ll have the moments that we don’t even know are moments yet.”

One moment we do know about is Lionel Richie being honored with the Icon Award. Brady says nobody epitomizes the word icon like the music legend.

“Lionel is a writer. Lionel is a real-deal musician. Lionel is responsible for the soundtracks of a lot of our lives,” Brady says. “We made love to Lionel Richie songs. We were sad to Lionel Richie songs. We danced … on the ceiling.”

“The word icon is thrown about,” he adds. “Like, ‘Oh, my God, girl, you are such an icon!’ No. You are 12 years old. You’re not an icon. Lionel Richie? Who has made hits in multiple decades for multiple generations? Icon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

