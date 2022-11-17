American Reality Television Awards heading into the Metaverse with host Vivica A. Fox

ABC/Jeff Niera

You can now experience the American Reality Television Awards in virtual reality.

This year’s ninthannual American Reality Television Awards will be available to experience inside the Metaverse, where you can sip drinks at the virtual cocktail bar and enter a VIP screening room. Those who prefer a more traditional viewing method can watch the show on OutTV and MonstersAndCritics.com.

Vivica A. Fox, who has been featured on reality programs such as Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer, will be emceeing the event, with nominees ranging from American Ninja Warrior to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Despite the award show’s mission to bring serious recognition to the most talented minds both in front of and behind the camera of reality programs, she wants the audience to know there will still be a lot of fun during the broadcast.

“I’m also going to do some skits, so you’ll get to see your girl, Vivica,” she says. “I did a skit for The Deadliest Catch that is absolutely hilarious. Also with Dr. Pimple Popper, I did a skit with her as well, too. We did some dancing. I mean, it was just really, really fun.”

Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward founded the awards in 2012 after feeling there was a lack of recognition for those who worked on unscripted programming. Moss tells ABC Audio reality television leads to understanding and togetherness: “We’re getting a glimpse into lives we’ve never seen. We’re hoping that it’s bringing the world closer together.”

To see who takes home the award for Best Feel Good Show or Reality Royalty, tune into the the ARTAs on Thursday, November 17, at 8 p.m. ET on OutTV, MonstersAndCritics.com and the Metaverse by going to ReelMood.com/theartas.