AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song

todayNovember 23, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Charles Kelley documents his sobriety journey in an intimate new song called “As Far as You Could.”

The Lady A vocalist shared the demo on social media, posting a stripped-back, raw recording that features only his vocals and a piano. In the caption of his post, Charles shared just how personal this track is to him.

“This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol,” he wrote. “…This song was very therapeutic to write and I hope it can meet someone where they are.”

“‘Cause you took me high but you sure as hell brought me down / We said goodbye but I’m gonna see you around / And to tell the truth, I thought I never would / But it’s time I finally put you down for good / ‘Cause you’ve taken me as far as you could,” Charles sings in the chorus.

In August, Lady A announced that they were postponing their scheduled Request Line Tour to 2023 in order to support Charles as he worked toward sobriety. Lady A’s Dave Haywood co-wrote “As Far As You Could” with Charles and songwriter Jimmy Robbins.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

e.-jean-carroll-to-file-2nd-lawsuit-against-trump,-her-attorneys-say
insert_link

Business News

E. Jean Carroll to file 2nd lawsuit against Trump, her attorneys say

(New York) -- Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll will file a new lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving, the first day of New York's new Adult Survivors Act that allows adult victims of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits that would otherwise be barred due to the passage of too much time, her attorneys said during a court hearing Tuesday. Carroll is already suing Trump for defamation […]

todayNovember 23, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%