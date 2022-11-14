AD
Entertainment News

An emotional Christina Applegate unveils her Hollywood Walk of Fame star amid battle with MS

todayNovember 14, 2022

Christina Applegate was seemingly overcome with emotion in Los Angeles Monday, where she unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Applegate, a breast cancer survivor, went public last August with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The actress’s Married with Children mom, Katey Sagal, and her Married brother, David Faustino, were also there to sing her praises, as was Applegate’s Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini.

“Humility, humor, fortitude, grace, bravery. I’ve watched you wear it all,” Sagal said. “To this day, you still call me mommy,” Sagal said to Applegate. “I love you so much, my sweetheart. You’re not alone. We’re all here.”

Later in the ceremony, Sagal helped Applegate to the podium to accept the award and stood with the actress, who now needs a cane to help her walk.

The actress said she remembered being 5 years old and walking the Walk of Fame after seeing Star Wars, exclaiming of the stars on the famous sidewalk: “I effing want one.”

“This day means the world to me,” said Applegate, who admitted she wouldn’t be able to stand for long because of her condition. Barefoot, she quipped, “I have a disease. You didn’t notice I’m not wearing shoes?”

Among those in the industry who showed up to lend their support was Selma Blair, who also has MS.

The 50-year-old actress nearly broke down when she closed by praising her daughter, 11-year-old Sadie Grace LeNoble. “The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know,” Christina said, her voice shaking with emotion. “You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school … thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

