Entertainment News

‘Andor’ episodes headed to ABC, Hulu, and Freeform, and more

todayNovember 15, 2022

Background
Disney will celebrate the highly anticipated Andor season finale by giving viewers a chance to watch the first two episodes of the Disney+ series on ABC, as wells as FX, Freeform and Hulu. The series follows Diego Luna‘s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character Cassian Andor, and his early days with the Rebellion against the evil Galactic Empire. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis also star. Andor’s first two episodes will air on ABC November 23, on FX November 24, and on Freeform November 25 — all at 9 p.m. ET — and will be available on Hulu from November 23-December 7. To watch the rest of the season, viewers will have to switch over to Disney+, where the finale airs Nov. 23. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

Apple TV+ has given a series order to an untitled film industry comedy from Seth Rogen and his partners Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, according to Variety. Rogen will write, direct and star in the series that follows “a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together,” per the outlet…

Freeform has pulled the plug on Phoebe Robinson‘s comedy Everything’s Trash after just one season, according to Deadline. The show, which wrapped its first season run in September, was Freeform’s least-watched and lowest-rated original series in linear ratings this year. The series also streams on Hulu, though it’s unclear how it fared there. Everything’s Trash starred Robinson as a 30-something podcaster attempting to navigate the messy nuances of life in Brooklyn…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

