As many as 14 injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween, police say

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — As many as 14 people, including a 3-year-old, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween, Chicago police said.

At least one person opened fire from a vehicle into a crowd in Garfield Park, a west Chicago neighborhood, officials said.

“We have reported at least up to 14 people shot,” Superintendent David Brown told reporters. “They’re all in various conditions, between critical and non-life-threatening. We also have a person struck by a vehicle at the scene as well.”

The injured included a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, Brown said. He said there may also be a 13-year-old who was injured.

Police said they’re reviewing a video that captured the shooting, which lasted only a few seconds.

“We know it’s a drive-by,” Brown said. “We know it happens in just a few seconds. It begins and then it’s over. In about three seconds, the car’s pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd.”

Police said they haven’t yet identified a suspect or motive for the shooting. There were “no known conflicts” at the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.