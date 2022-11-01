AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

As many as 14 injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween, police say

todayNovember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — As many as 14 people, including a 3-year-old, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Halloween, Chicago police said.

At least one person opened fire from a vehicle into a crowd in Garfield Park, a west Chicago neighborhood, officials said.

“We have reported at least up to 14 people shot,” Superintendent David Brown told reporters. “They’re all in various conditions, between critical and non-life-threatening. We also have a person struck by a vehicle at the scene as well.”

The injured included a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, Brown said. He said there may also be a 13-year-old who was injured.

Police said they’re reviewing a video that captured the shooting, which lasted only a few seconds.

“We know it’s a drive-by,” Brown said. “We know it happens in just a few seconds. It begins and then it’s over. In about three seconds, the car’s pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd.”

Police said they haven’t yet identified a suspect or motive for the shooting. There were “no known conflicts” at the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

capitol-police-officer-disputes-claims-that-oath-keepers-were-seen-protecting-him-during-jan.-6-attack
insert_link

National News

Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are currently standing trial on charges of conspiring to oppose by force the transfer of presidential power following […]

todayNovember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%