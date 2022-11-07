AD
National News

At least one killed, five wounded in three separate shootings across Boston within minutes: Police

todayNovember 7, 2022

(BOSTON) — At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in three separate shootings across Boston on Sunday night, police said.

The shootings happened in three different neighborhoods of Massachusetts’ capital city within a span of about 40 minutes, according to the Boston Police Department.

The first was reported at around 9:10 p.m. local time in Mattapan. Officers responded to the scene and found two people suffering from gunshot woulds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of them — a man — was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim is expected to survive, police said.

The second shooting was reported at about 9:40 p.m. local time in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The third shooting was reported at around 9:45 p.m. local time in Hyde Park. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Then, just after 10 p.m. local time, officers received a report of two men suffering from gunshot wounds who showed up at the emergency department at a local hospital. A preliminary investigation found that both men were victims of the Hyde Park shooting that night. They are expected to survive, police said.

The investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers tip lune at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances,” police said in a statement early Monday. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

Written by: ABC News

