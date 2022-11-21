AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Axl Rose says death of Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty is “a tough pill to swallow”

todayNovember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BT PR

Axl Rose has posted a statement honoring late Nazareth vocalist Dan McCafferty, who died November 8 at age 76.

Acknowledging the delay in his response to the news, the Guns N’ Roses rocker writes, “Haven’t addressed this…been a tough pill to swallow…Very, very sad to learn of the passing of Dan McCafferty of Nazareth.”

Rose shares that he learned of McCafferty’s death shortly before taking the stage for a GN’R show and admits he was “in a bit of a surreal headspace on stage for several songs.”

“Went on a Nazareth binge for a few days,” Rose writes. “Thanks Dan n’ all of Nazareth for all the music over the years. Their music n’ Dan’s voice will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in peace Dan.”

McCafferty, Nazarath’s original frontman, sang on hits including “Love Hurts” and “Hair of the Dog,” the latter of which Guns N’ Roses memorably covered on their 1993 record “The Spaghetti Incident?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

colorado-lgbtq-club-shooting-updates:-suspect-charged-with-hate-crimes-after-five-killed,-dozens-hurt
insert_link

National News

Colorado LGBTQ club shooting updates: Suspect charged with hate crimes after five killed, dozens hurt

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- Five people were killed and dozens others were injured in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, officials said. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, allegedly began shooting with a long rifle as soon as he walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said. At least two people, whom authorities described as heroes, then confronted […]

todayNovember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%