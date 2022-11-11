AD
Business News

Baby strollers recalled for fall risk after 138 reports of cracked frames

todayNovember 11, 2022

(NEW YORK) — About 149,000 strollers have been recalled due to a fall risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a voluntary recall notice for Mockingbird’s single-to-double strollers Thursday, noting that “the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.” Affected strollers are black or silver, with black seats and canopies in light blue, dark blue, black, light green, or pink, and manufactured in China with aluminum, according to the CPSC.

Mockingbird sells one stroller model — the single-to-double stroller — on its website, which retails for $450. The company also offers the stroller and accessories at select Target stores and on Target’s website. The CPSC noted recalled strollers were sold for $395 to $450 between March 2020 and September 2022 and were also bought by customers online at babylist.com and goodbuygear.com.

Mockingbird shared a product recall notice on its site as well.

“At Mockingbird, our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones,” the company said in the notice. “We regularly test our strollers above and beyond the required industry standards, and constantly seek opportunities in our products and testing programs to create even safer strolling.

“Despite surpassing the highest governmental regulations for stroller safety, we received reports from some customers whose Single-to-Double Stroller developed cracks in the side of their frame, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller,” the company continued in its statement. “Because of this, we chose to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

According to the CPSC, Mockingbird has received 138 customer reports of cracked stroller frames so far, with eight reported injuries that included bruising, cuts, or scratches to children who were in the strollers.

Mockingbird said the recall only applies to some strollers and not its single stroller model. Customers affected by the recall can check if their Mockingbird stroller is included in the recall by checking the stroller lot number on the company’s site and then request a free frame reinforcement kit with two clamps.

The CPSC said affected strollers have a five-digit lot number between 20091 and 22602.

“The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket,” the agency noted.

Customers who wish to contact Mockingbird can call 877-274-3240 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email recall@hellomockingbird.com.

