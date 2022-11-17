AD
Mike FM Music News

Barry Manilow announces short 2023 arena tour

todayNovember 17, 2022

STILLETO Entertainment

Barry Manilow is heading out on a short tour next year. The 79-year-old singer has announced a new tour, Manilow: Hits 2023, presented by World of Westgate.

The seven-night, limited engagement arena tour will have Manilow performing some of his biggest tunes, including tracks like “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

The tour is set to kick off January 13 in Sunrise, Florida, hitting Tampa, Savannah, Orlando, Atlanta and Nashville, before wrapping in Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 21.

“We are going to kick off 2023 having fun,” Manilow shares. “I can’t wait to see everyone!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

