AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Beer sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar, FIFA says

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Image Source/Getty Images

(LONDON) — The sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages at the 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar was banned on Friday, just two days before the international soccer tournament kicks off.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be sold to fans at the eight stadiums during the 64 matches. The decision was confirmed by FIFA, the tournament’s owner.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” FIFA said in a statement Friday. “There is no impact to the sale of Bud Zero which will remain available at all Qatar’s World Cup stadiums.”

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company of World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser, told ABC News in a statement on Friday, when asked for comment: “As partners of FIFA for over three decades, we look forward to our activations of FIFA World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers. Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” FIFA added. “The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-11/17/22
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/17/22

iStock (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New Jersey 109, Portland 107 Sacramento 130, San Antonio 112 LA Clippers 96, Detroit 91 NATIONAL HOCKY LEAGUE Boston 4, Philadelphia 1 Dallas 6, Florida 4 New Jersey 3, Toronto 2 (OT) Colorado 3, Carolina 2 (OT) Columbus 6, Montreal 4 Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1 St. Louis 5, Washington 4 (SO) Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2 […]

todayNovember 18, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%