Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks add another joint stadium date

todayNovember 10, 2022

Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Those “one night only” Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concerts seem to be shaping up into a full fledged tour.

The Piano Man and the Gold Dust Woman — can we call her that? — have just announced yet another stadium date, this time at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on August 5. Tickets go on sale November 18 at 9 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

The two artists have already announced a May 19 show in Nashville, an LA show March 10 and an Arlington, Texas, show April 8. 

So far, every stadium date that Billy’s announced for 2023 includes Stevie, though he’ll continue to fly solo at his monthly Madison Square Garden residency shows. He’s also booked to play London’s British Summer Time festival in July.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

