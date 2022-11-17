AD
Billy Porter, Ciara and more joining Ryan Seacrest for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

todayNovember 17, 2022

©2022 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

Thanksgiving is just next week, but ABC is already looking forward to New Year’s Eve. The network has announced that 18-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will be back in Times Square to ring in the new year, joined by two returning NYRE vets: actress/producer Liza Koshy and country star Jessie James Decker.

This year, the show will expand to include a pre-taped segment at Disneyland Resort in Los Angeles, hosted by another returning personality, Ciara.

For the fourth year, Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter will be covering the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans, and after serving as the LA Party DJ last year, rapper, producer and philanthropist D-Nice will return as the host of the Los Angeles festivities.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 was the 50th-anniversary of ABC’s annual special, attracting a four-year high of 19.6 million total viewers — an audience that grew to 24.2 million in the minutes leading up to that famous ball drop in the Big Apple.

Musical acts and other guests for this year’s parties will be forthcoming.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

