Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ sequel presales already top $45 million

todayNovember 9, 2022

Marvel Studios

The original Black Panther broke presale records and its forthcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, has already made a mint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel, which debuts Friday, has already scooped up $45 million in presales alone. Those numbers could balloon to the $60 million range — which would outpace the $55 million the first Black Panther made in presales back in 2018.

The trade posits that the movie could be on track for a $325 million opening worldwide, if the numbers hold.

According to a 2021 survey of 6,000 moviegoers conducted by online ticket retailer Fandango, Wakanda Forever ranked as 2022’s most anticipated film.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton MetroCards and the 2022 BMI Awards

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency (MTA) has released a limited-edition run of Dolly Parton-themed MetroCards in honor of her new greatest hits album. Fifty thousand Dolly-themed MetroCards will be distributed across four high-traffic subway stops in midtown Manhattan. Toby Keith won the BMI Icon Award at the BMI Awards on Tuesday night, celebrating his lifetime of achievements in songwriting. Eric Church and Carrie Underwood were on hand to tribute Toby with performances

todayNovember 9, 2022

