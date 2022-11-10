AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright is “still processing” on-set accident: “It was really traumatic”

todayNovember 10, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally hits theaters Friday, but there were a few bumps in the road getting there.

One of those bumps involved Letitia Wright, who portrays Princess Shuri, the on-screen little sister of the late Chadwick Boseman‘s character T’Challa. Back in August 2021, she was hospitalized with a fractured shoulder, a concussion, as well as other injuries, Variety notes.

Now, over a year later, Wright tells the outlet of the accident, “I’m still processing it.”

“I’m still working through it in therapy,” she continued. “It was really traumatic.”

Even while healing and in the hospital, Wright said, “I just remember wanting to finish my film, man. I think that was one of the first things I said to [director Ryan Coogler]. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.”

After four and half months the actress returned to set.

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” she shared. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way.” She adds, “When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jimmie-allen-will-help-reveal-the-nominees-of-the-65th-grammy-awards
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jimmie Allen will help reveal the nominees of the 65th Grammy Awards

ABC/Eric McCandless The nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards haven’t even been announced yet, but country music is already being represented at the show. The Recording Academy is planning to reveal its list of nominees on November 15; on Thursday, it revealed a list of artists who have history with the Grammys who will help reveal the nominations. Among them is Jimmie Allen, who was nominated for Best New Artist […]

todayNovember 10, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%