AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ already earned nearly $60 million

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

While the anticipated sequel only officially opened Friday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already made nearly $60 million worldwide.

Ryan Coogler‘s Marvel Studios film opened on Wednesday and Thursday in a handful of overseas markets; foreign ticket sales, plus $31 million from Thursday sneak peeks Stateside, have pushed the movie’s take to $59.9 million as the movie heads into its debut weekend, Deadline reports.

The original Black Panther debuted to $192 million back in 2018 — the fifth-highest-grossing opening ever.

It remains to be seen if Wakanda Forever can top this year’s biggest debut, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which earned $182 million when it opened in May.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

he-man,-lite-brite-and-the-literal-top-top-2022’s-toy-hall-of-fame-inductees
insert_link

Entertainment News

He-Man, Lite-Brite and the literal top top 2022’s Toy Hall of Fame inductees

Courtesy of The Strong Museum The Toy Hall of Fame has announced this year's inductees, and while its experts always look back at what people have played with over the years, this year they went way back — thousands of years, in fact. That's why the humble spinning top made the list this year — along with He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and the classic Lite-Brite. Christopher Bensch, […]

todayNovember 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%