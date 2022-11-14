AD
Entertainment News

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scores the year's second best opening with $180 million

November 14, 2022

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studio’s Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever debuted with an estimated $180 million in North America, the 2nd best opening weekend of the year behind Marvel’s Dr. Strange sequel, which opened to $187 million in May.

Wakanda Forever set a record for the biggest November opening of all time, beating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The first Black Panther opened to $202 million in 2018. The sequel opened to an estimated $150 million internationally, with a worldwide gross of $330 million.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

After spending its first three weeks at number one, Black Adam slipped to second place with an estimated $8.6 million, bringing its domestic tally to $151 million. The action-adventure film has earned $352 million worldwide.

The rom-com Ticket to Paradise took third place with an estimated $6.1 million, raising its domestic total to $56.5 million after four weeks and $150 million worldwide.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile grabbed an estimated $3.2 million in its sixth week of release for a fourth place finish. The live action-CGI comedy has collected $40.8 million in North America and $72.6 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the horror film Smile, earning an estimated $2.3 million. Made for just $17 million, its seven-week total stands at $103 million and $210 million at the worldwide box office.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

