    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' scores with critics on Rotten Tomatoes

November 8, 2022

Background
AD
Marvel Studios

The anticipated film doesn’t officially open in theaters until Friday, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already a hit with critics.

The first reviews of the film are in, with influential publications like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Entertainment Weekly singing the praises of director and co-writer Ryan Coogler‘s film.

To that end, Rotten Tomatoes dropped its “Tomatometer” reveal for the film a short time ago. With 75 reviews in at the time, it scored a 93%.

With more than 100 reviews in and counting as of press time, the ratings aggregator has the film hovering around 91%.

By comparison, Marvel Studios’ May release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, managed a 74% with critics; July’s Thor: Love and Thunder scored a 64%.

The Doctor Strange sequel had an Audience Score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes; Love and Thunder came in at 77%. Time will tell how audiences react to the Black Panther sequel, but if early online feedback from screening audiences is any indication, it should easily best the previous films’ Audience Score.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Before he married Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dated model Olivia Culpo. The two parted ways in 2015 after two years of dating -- and Olivia is finally letting fans know what it was like. ﻿People ﻿obtained clips of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, which include Olivia begrudgingly speaking about her past romance. "Do I have to talk about that?" she asked. She was seemingly egged on by producers and continued, "I did date Nick and that was […]

