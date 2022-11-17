AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan announces latest addition to his bootleg series: ‘Time Out Of Mind’

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan is ready to wrap up his Bootleg Series. The singer is set to drop Bob Dylan Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 on January 27, and it will be the last chapter of his Bootleg Series.

The set will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe five-disc or 10-LP, 12-inch vinyl edition. There will also be a two-disc/four-LP highlights edition. The first track from the release, a version of “Love Sick” recorded January 14, 1997 at Criteria Studios, is out on digital services now.

This latest edition in the bootleg series will include a Time Out of Mind 2022 remix disc and a disc of rare outtakes and alternatives versions of songs, as well as Dylan’s take on the traditional Scottish folksong “The Water is Wide.” There will also be a disc of live performances from 1998 to 2001, most of which have never been available before, and a bonus disc that includes four songs omitted from the original album’s track list, as well as live performances of “Cold Irons Bound”and “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven.”

Dylan released Time Out of Mind, his 30th album, in September 1997. The album went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1998, along with Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Cold Irons Bounds.” The album features the track “Make You Feel My Love,” which has been covered by a variety of artists including Adele and Garth Brooks.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-11/16/22
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/22

iStock (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota 126, Orlando 108 Indiana 125, Charlotte 113 Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120 Boston 126, Atlanta 101 Toronto 112, Miami 104 Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98 New Orleans 124, Chicago 110 Houston 101, Dallas 92 Phoenix 130, Golden State 119 New York 106, Denver 103 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1 Final St. Louis 5, Chicago 2 Los […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%