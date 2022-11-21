Bob Dylan’s love letters sell for close to $670,000

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A bookshop in Portugal, which claims to be “the world’s most beautiful bookshop,” placed the winning bid on a set of love letters written by Bob Dylan when he was in high school.

According to the New York Post, Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, shelled out almost $670,000 for the letters, which the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote to high school girlfriend Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The collection, which was being auctioned off at RR Auction, features 42 handwritten letters and about 150 pages of writings, including bits of poetry, an invitation to a Buddy Holly concert and more. They were found by Hewitt’s daughter following her 2020 death.

The bookshop says they plan to keep the collection complete for any Dylan fans or scholars to study.

But the letters weren’t the only Dylan items up for grabs at the auction. There was also a set of poems he wrote at the University of Minnesota, which went for about $250,000, and an early signed photograph of the artist, which sold for over $24,000.