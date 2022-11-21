AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan’s love letters sell for close to $670,000

todayNovember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A bookshop in Portugal, which claims to be “the world’s most beautiful bookshop,” placed the winning bid on a set of love letters written by Bob Dylan when he was in high school.

According to the New York Post, Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, shelled out almost $670,000 for the letters, which the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote to high school girlfriend Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959. The collection, which was being auctioned off at RR Auction, features 42 handwritten letters and about 150 pages of writings, including bits of poetry, an invitation to a Buddy Holly concert and more. They were found by Hewitt’s daughter following her 2020 death.

The bookshop says they plan to keep the collection complete for any Dylan fans or scholars to study. 

But the letters weren’t the only Dylan items up for grabs at the auction. There was also a set of poems he wrote at the University of Minnesota, which went for about $250,000, and an early signed photograph of the artist, which sold for over $24,000.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

a-smiling-jay-leno-released-from-burn-center-after-garage-accident
insert_link

Entertainment News

A smiling Jay Leno released from burn center after garage accident

Leno with The Grossman Burn Center Care Team/The Grossman Burn Center Jay Leno was released from Los Angeles' Grossman Burn Center on Monday, but before he left, he took a smiling photo with his caregivers at the medical center. The comic and former Tonight Show host was pictured in his usual uniform of head to toe denim; the left side of his face, which had been set ablaze after it […]

todayNovember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%