    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bob Marley exhibit coming to the US for the first time

todayNovember 30, 2022

Mike Prior/Redferns

The official Bob Marley One Love Experience is finally coming to the U.S. The exhibit is set to open in Los Angeles on January 27 at Ovation Hollywood. 

“We are so thrilled to have the exhibit opening in Los Angeles just in time for Daddy’s birthday,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group, shares. “After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the US for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The 1,500 square foot multi-room exhibit features Marley archives, including rare memorabilia, previously unseen photos and more. There’s also a One Love Forest room with a multi-sensory environment that takes fans on a trip to Jamaica; a Soul Shakedown studio where fans can enjoy a curated playlist in the silent disc; an area where fans can experience the backstage vibe of a Marley concert; a room that celebrates the Marley legacy and influence and lots more. 

The exhibit is set to run through April 23 with tickets on sale December 7 at 10 a.m. PT. There are also VIP packages, guided tours and a daily 4:20 package that comes with entrance to the 4:20 lounge. Plus on February 6, there will be special events connected to Marley’s birthday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

Rod Stewart loses second brother in two months

Rod Stewart is mourning the loss of his brother Bob, who passed away just two months after the death of his other brother Don. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” the singer shared on Instagram. “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob ‘irreplaceable buddies’”  Rod, […]

todayNovember 30, 2022

