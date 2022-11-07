AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bob Weir, Dead & Company, Annie Lennox taking part in climate change initiative amid COP27 summit

todayNovember 7, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Artists including Dead & Company, Bob Weir and newly-minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Annie Lennox are taking part in a new climate change social media campaign coinciding with the start of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, which began this week in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The initiative, which is being spearheaded by the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, hopes to “rally support for United Nations Human Rights climate justice goals” and for “the world leaders and dignitaries assembled in Sharm El Sheikh to view climate change through a human rights lens.”

Others participating include The Lumineers, Cher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quincy Jones, Ellen DeGeneres, Edward Norton, Jack Black, LL Cool J and Joss Stone.

“By working together and supporting inclusive rights-based climate action for people and the planet, we can realize a better, more sustainable future for all,” DiCaprio says.

For more info, visit RightHereRightNow.global.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

metaverse-ozzfest-to-feature-ozzy,-motorhead,-megadeth-and-more
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Metaverse Ozzfest to feature Ozzy, Motörhead, Megadeth and more

Harry How/Getty Images The metaverse version of Ozzfest now has a lineup. As previously reported, a virtual edition of Ozzy Osbourne's namesake festival will be held during the Metaverse Music Festival, put on by "virtual social world" Decentraland. In addition to the Prince of Darkness, the bill includes Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and Skid Row. Motörhead, of course, hasn't performed since the 2015 death of frontman Lemmy. The exact […]

todayNovember 7, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%