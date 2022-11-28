AD
National News

Bones found in landfill belong to missing Savannah toddler: FBI

todayNovember 28, 2022

Chatham County Police Department

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — Bones found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI announced Monday.

The search for 20-month-old Quinton began on Oct. 5 when his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, reported him missing. One week later, Chatham County police said they believed Quinton was dead and authorities named the boy’s mother as the primary suspect.

On Oct. 18, police said they believed Quinton had been left in a dumpster, and authorities said a search was underway for his body in the local landfill.

Searchers spent 30 days scouring 1.2 million pounds of trash, police said.

On Nov. 21, police said remains had been recovered in the landfill and testing was underway to determine whether they belonged to Quinton.

Police also announced last week that Simon had been charged with malice murder, concealing the death of another person, false reporting and making false statements.

