AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bonnie Raitt booked for Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend festival

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bonnie Raitt is set to help Brandi Carlile celebrate motherhood next May. The singer is one of several artists who have signed on for Brandi’s new Mothership Weekend festival, taking place May 12 to 14 aka Mother’s Day weekend, in Miramar Beach, Florida. 

“This is a celebration of matriarchy through rock & roll,” Brandi shares on Instagram. “Bring the kids, bring your wife, bring your mom, or just come alone and you’ll immediately find yourself surrounded by family.” 

Bonnie is booked to perform Sunday, right before Brandi’s headlining spot, with Fancy Hagood also on Sunday’s bill. Brandi also headlines Friday, on a bill that includes Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Danielle Ponder, with Hozier headlining Saturday’s bill with Mavis Staples, The Milk Carton Kids and Katie Pruitt

Tickets go on sale December 5 through the festival’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

quismois-queen:-camila-cabello-trolls-herself-over-how-she-pronounces-christmas
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Quismois queen: Camila Cabello trolls herself over how she pronounces Christmas

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS Mariah Carey might have lost her bid to become the de facto Queen of Christmas, but Camila Cabello may have just found her own seasonal title — the queen of "quismois." A new meme has hit social media that makes fun of the ultra stylized way Camila pronounces the holiday in "I'll Be Home for Christmas." Instead of saying "Christmas" in the song, Camila sings it like "quismois." It didn't […]

todayNovember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%