Bonnie Raitt & Robert Plant earn Grammy nods

Bonnie Raitt has won a boatload of Grammys in her lifetime and now has a chance to earn even more.

Nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are out, with Raitt nabbing several, including one for Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” the title track from her latest release. “Just Like That” also earned a nod for Best American Roots Song, while the album earned a nod for Best Americana Album and “Made Up Mind” was nominated for Best Americana Performance.

Competing against Raitt for Best Americana Album is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ “Raise the Roof.” The album’s track “High and Lonesome” also earned a nod for Best American Roots Song, while “Going Where the Lonely Go” was recognized in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.

Meanwhile, Elvis Costello & The Imposters also earned a nod this year for Best Rock Album for “The Boy Named If.” Bryan Adams was recognized with a nod in the Best Rock Performance category for “So Happy It Hurts.”

The Grammy Awards air February 5 live on CBS from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Song of the Year

“abcdefu,” GAYLE: Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo: Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters )

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Taylor Swift: Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters

“As It Was,” Harry Styles: Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy: Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé: Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

“Easy on Me,” Adele: Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

“God Did,” DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy,Tarik: Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar: Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt: Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best Americana Performance

“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith],” Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again,” Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

“The Message,” Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

“You And Me On The Rock,” Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star,” Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever,” Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome,” T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter,” Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way, Dr. John

Good To Be…, Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That..., Bonnie Raitt

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You – Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” The Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa, Spoon