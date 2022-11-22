AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Breland, For King & Country take the stage for a CMT Crossroads Christmas special

todayNovember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Christian duo For King & Country, who are known for country collabs with artists like Dolly Parton, are taking center stage for a festive CMT special.

The bandmates are hosting CMT Crossroads Christmas: For King + Country & Friends, a one-hour holiday special featuring an array of special guests from the country format and beyond.

Breland will give a performance during the special, as will singer and actor Chrissy Metz, Christian artist Natalie Grant and Australian Christian singer Rebecca St. James. Together, the performers will bring holiday cheer to fans with classic hymns such as “Silent Night,” “Go Tell it On the Mountain” and many more.

CMT’s Crossroads franchise pairs unlikely combinations of artists together for an evening of surprising duets and musical mash-ups.

The event will premiere on December 12 at 10 p.m. ET, with encore broadcasts set for December 18 and Christmas Eve, December 24. Tune into CMT to watch.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

journey’s-neal-schon-comments-on-lawsuit-against-bandmate
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Journey’s Neal Schon comments on lawsuit against bandmate

Brian Ach/Getty Images Journey’s Neal Schon is speaking out for the first time since it was revealed he is suing bandmate Jonathan Cain over their company Nomota’s finances, including an American Express card Cain took out.  “The only comment I’ll make at this time is it’s all very unfortunate and tried for over a year to attain all our corporate records for Nomota with many personal e-mails to Jon as well as many […]

todayNovember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%