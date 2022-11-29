AD
Brian May hoping to reissue 'Star Fleet Project' solo EP this summer

todayNovember 29, 2022

Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Brian May is working hard on a reissue of his 1983 solo EP, Star Fleet Project. The Queen guitarist shared on Instagram that it will be his next Gold Series reissue box set, and he’s expecting it will be out summer 2023.

“It won’t be just a remaster- we’re remixing everything from highest definition transfers from the original multitracks,” he writes. “You’ll still be able to hear the old mixes, but I’m excited about what we’re cooking up now,” noting, “All the original material – every detail rescued – magnificently remixed – and much more !!!”

The EP featured the late Eddie Van Halen, who May says fans will hear “in his prime that nobody ever heard before.” 

May notes, “Wish I could unleash it all now – but such is the state of record production now it will take until meet Summer to turn it around. It WILL Be worth the wait – I promise !!!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

