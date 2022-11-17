Brian May talks The Miracle box set; teases more Queen music

Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Queen’s new The Miracle Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition box set drops Friday. In addition to two new songs, “Face It Alone” and “Too Much Love Will Kill You,” it features something really special for fans. The set includes audio from the band’s 1988 studio sessions for the album, giving listeners some insight into the band’s dynamic during recording.

“Listening to our dialogues on ‘The Miracle,’ it feels as if I am in the middle of our sessions – finding joy, finding frustration,” Queen guitarist Brian May tells Variety. “That was the intention: to invite people into our studio environment at that point in time.”

“Face it Alone” was stitched together from fragments of recordings; May says he got “emotional” the first time he heard the late Freddie Mercury on the track. “All I could hear was Freddie’s incredible vocal cords, working so splendidly and passionately….,” he shares. “Yeah, I was pretty emotion-ed up. It was, as if, he was there, and you realize, again, what an incredible talent that was. Such an amazing human being with an extraordinary instrument.”

And in news that’s bound to excite Queen fans, May hints that there’s a possibility more songs can be released based on old recordings. “It’s possible. We don’t really know until we go back in there,” he explains. “I wouldn’t have predicted that we would have had as much unreleased material around “The Miracle,” as it turned out. I’m guessing we’ll find many more hidden treasures, yeah.”