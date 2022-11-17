AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Brian May talks The Miracle box set; teases more Queen music

todayNovember 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paul CHARBIT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Queen’s new The Miracle Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition box set drops Friday. In addition to two new songs, “Face It Alone” and “Too Much Love Will Kill You,” it features something really special for fans. The set includes audio from the band’s 1988 studio sessions for the album, giving listeners some insight into the band’s dynamic during recording. 

“Listening to our dialogues on ‘The Miracle,’ it feels as if I am in the middle of our sessions – finding joy, finding frustration,” Queen guitarist Brian May tells Variety. “That was the intention: to invite people into our studio environment at that point in time.”

“Face it Alone” was stitched together from fragments of recordings; May says he got “emotional” the first time he heard the late Freddie Mercury on the track. “All I could hear was Freddie’s incredible vocal cords, working so splendidly and passionately….,” he shares. “Yeah, I was pretty emotion-ed up. It was, as if, he was there, and you realize, again, what an incredible talent that was. Such an amazing human being with an extraordinary instrument.”

And in news that’s bound to excite Queen fans, May hints that there’s a possibility more songs can be released based on old recordings. “It’s possible. We don’t really know until we go back in there,” he explains. “I wouldn’t have predicted that we would have had as much unreleased material around “The Miracle,” as it turned out. I’m guessing we’ll find many more hidden treasures, yeah.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

up-to-5-feet-of-lake-effect-snow-forecast-for-buffalo,-new-york
insert_link

National News

Up to 5 feet of lake-effect snow forecast for Buffalo, New York

(NEW YORK) -- Western New York is bracing for an "extreme" lake-effect snowstorm that could dump up to 5 feet of snow in the Buffalo region over the coming days. A lake-effect snow warning is in effect through 1 a.m. Saturday for southern Erie County. The long-duration event is expected to bring snow belts to the south of Buffalo and Watertown on Thursday, with "intense bands" of lake-effect snow across […]

todayNovember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%