Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcome baby no. 2

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Verizon

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have welcomed their second child!

In a joint Instagram post shared Monday evening, the pair announced that they’ve welcomed a baby boy into their family, sharing a snapshot of their newborn from the chest down, in a brown and white onesie atop a blanket branded with “mahomes” all over it.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III,” they captioned the post. “11/28/22 7lbs 8 oz.”

Brittany and Patrick, both 27, began dating in 2011 and wed in March 2022. They are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Sterling.