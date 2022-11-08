Bruce Springsteen plays four-song set, tells dirty “dad jokes” at 2022 Stand Up for Heroes benefit

Getty Images for the Bob Woodruff Foundation

Bruce Springsteen‘s regular fall gig — performing at Bob Woodruff‘s annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit — took place Monday night in New York City.

The annual event honors veterans and their families, and also raises funds for them and their caregivers. Along with Bruce, the bill included The Lumineers, Jewel, Jon Stewart, former Daily Show correspondent and comedian Hasan Minhaj and comedians Iliza Shlesinger and Jeff Ross.

Bruce played a four-song acoustic set that included “House of a Thousand Guitars” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams” from his 2020 album, A Letter To You, as well as “I’ll Work for Your Love” from his 2007 album, Magic, and “Dancing in the Dark.” He didn’t play anything from his upcoming album, Only the Strong Survive.

As has also become a tradition, Bruce told several dirty jokes while onstage, most of which fell into the “dad joke” category. We won’t repeat any of them here, but you can see fan-shot video of it on YouTube.

According to Setlist.fm, The Lumineers played four songs as well: “Cleopatra” and “Ophelia” from the 2016 album Cleopatra, as well as the title track of their new album, Brightside, and “Charlie Boy” from their 2012 self-titled debut.

The event raised more than $4.5 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.