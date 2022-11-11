AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Only the Strong Survive’ is here; watch “Turn Back the Hands of Time” now

todayNovember 11, 2022

Background
Columbia Records

Bruce Springsteen‘s album of soul and R&B cover songs, Only the Strong Survive, has arrived. It’s The Boss’ third album in four years, following 2019’s Western Stars and 2020’s Letter to You.

As previously reported, the 15-track album features Springsteen delivering his takes on songs made famous by The Commodores, The Four Tops, Jerry Butler, Jimmy Ruffin, Ben E. King, The Temptations, The Supremes and more. It features guest vocals by Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, who also sang on Bruce’s 1992 album, Human Touch.

A full band performance video of the song “Turn Back the Hands of Time” — originally recorded in 1970 by Tyrone Davis — is now available to watch on YouTube.

Next week, Bruce will stage a Tonight Show takeover, appearing on Jimmy Fallon‘s show November 14, 15 and 16. He’ll then return Thanksgiving night, November 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

