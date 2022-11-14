AD
Bryan Adams, Gloria Estefan, Steve Winwood among nominees for induction into Songwriters Hall of Fame

todayNovember 14, 2022

Bryan Adams

The nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame next year have been announced and some of the biggest names in music are among them.

Gloria Estefan; Bryan AdamsSade Adu, frontwoman and songwriter for the band SadeAnn and Nancy Wilson of HeartPatrick Simmons and Michael McDonald of The Doobie Brothers; and Steve Winwood and Tom Johnston are among this year’s nominees.

Other acts in the running include punk godmother and poet Patti Smith; all four members of R.E.M.Jeff Lynne of ELODebbie Harry; Clem Burke and Chris Stein of BlondieSnoop Dogg; and country star and Eagles member Vince Gill.

Among the nonperforming songwriters who are nominated for induction are Glen Ballard, probably best known for co-writing and producing Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill; Dean Pitchford, who co-wrote “Footloose,” “Fame,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Holding Out for a Hero”; and Liz Rose, who co-wrote many of Taylor Swift‘s early hits, including “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “You Belong with Me” and “All Too Well.”

The eventual inductees will be honored at a gala in New York City on June 15, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

