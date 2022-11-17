AD
Entertainment News

Candace Cameron Bure says backlash over “traditional marriage” comments “breaks my heart”

todayNovember 17, 2022

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to backlash she received over her recent comments about “traditional marriage.”

As reported, in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Bure was asked if her cable network Great American Family would feature same-sex couples at the center of its holiday movies, as its rival Hallmark Channel has done in recent years.

The Full House alum, who also serves as the network’s chief content officer, replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The term “traditional marriage” is often used to define the institution of marriage as being between a man and a woman, a concept which excludes same-sex unions and marginalizes LGBTQ+ individuals.

Bure’s initial comments sparked waves of criticism from public figures like Jojo Siwa and Hilarie Burton Morgan, and advocacy groups, including the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

In reply, the star Instagrammed a thread of messages that read in part, “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and respect for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

She continued, “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

Bure also added that as “devoted Christian…I am called to love all people, and I do.”

The actress noted, “To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you…”

Bure also insisted, “people of all ethnicities and identites have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways…”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

