Carly Pearce and her CMAs collab partners all have divorce in common: “I respect them so much”

Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson have more than just their new collaboration, “You’re Drunk, Go Home” in common: All three artists have recently gone through very public divorces.

That lends something extra special to their song, which they’re performing on the CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night. “It is funny and very ironic,” Carly acknowledges to ABC Audio ahead of the show.

“I think it feels very fitting to have three women who have been through hell and back to sing something that’s confident and sassy and fun, kind of like an anthem for girls,” she continues. “I respect them so much, obviously as artists, but more as women for what they’ve gone through.”

While “You’re Drunk, Go Home” will be an uptempo moment in the show, Carly’s also digging into her 29: Written in Stone performance during the show, showcasing the range and depth that earned her a 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year nod as well as winning her that same award last year.

“I was doing rehearsals yesterday and I had this moment of going, ‘This is the most me I’ve ever been on an awards show,’” she says. “I have a very special song on my album, 29. It feels pretty fitting that I get to sing it. And I get to sing it with some musicians that have really inspired me throughout the years.”

The 2022 CMA Awards air Wednesday night on ABC.