AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce and her CMAs collab partners all have divorce in common: “I respect them so much”

todayNovember 9, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson have more than just their new collaboration, “You’re Drunk, Go Home” in common: All three artists have recently gone through very public divorces.

That lends something extra special to their song, which they’re performing on the CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night. “It is funny and very ironic,” Carly acknowledges to ABC Audio ahead of the show.

“I think it feels very fitting to have three women who have been through hell and back to sing something that’s confident and sassy and fun, kind of like an anthem for girls,” she continues. “I respect them so much, obviously as artists, but more as women for what they’ve gone through.”

While “You’re Drunk, Go Home” will be an uptempo moment in the show, Carly’s also digging into her 29: Written in Stone performance during the show, showcasing the range and depth that earned her a 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year nod as well as winning her that same award last year.

“I was doing rehearsals yesterday and I had this moment of going, ‘This is the most me I’ve ever been on an awards show,’” she says. “I have a very special song on my album, 29. It feels pretty fitting that I get to sing it. And I get to sing it with some musicians that have really inspired me throughout the years.”

The 2022 CMA Awards air Wednesday night on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

joe-walsh-talks-vetsaid-concert,-more-james-gang-gigs-and-dave-grohl-doing-“anything-he-wants”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Joe Walsh talks VetsAid concert, more James Gang gigs and Dave Grohl doing “anything he wants”

Courtesy of VetsAid Joe Walsh has assembled some of Ohio's finest rock talent for this year's edition of his VetsAid charity concert, but the lineup also includes one Ohio-born musician that Walsh says he didn't even invite: Dave Grohl. Walsh tells Billboard that in the six years since he started VetsAid -- which raises awareness and money for veterans and their families -- he's found it "very uncomfortable" to ask […]

todayNovember 9, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%