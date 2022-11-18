AD
Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce shares some snapshots as she starts her next record: “I can’t wait to share where I am”

todayNovember 18, 2022

ABC

After dropping several hints about new music on the way, Carly Pearce is ready to formally start her next chapter.

The singer is currently in the studio working on her next record. She shared some snapshots of the process with her fans, and a note that reflects on what’s going on in her life, both musically and personally.

“I told y’all I’ve been loving what I’ve been writing — so it’s time to start the next record, which we did this week,” Carly wrote alongside the images. “So much has changed in my life, for the good. I can’t wait to share where I am.”

In the pictures she shared, we see Carly standing at a microphone and in conversation with her collaborators. The final shot is a close-up image of a page of music, the phrase “We Don’t Fight Anymore” written across the top of the page.

When Carly’s next album arrives, it will be the follow-up to 29: Written in Stone, a batch of songs that chronicle the loss, heartbreak and grief she experienced during a challenging couple of years. Those years were dominated by a few major events in her life, including her divorce from fellow singer Michael Ray and the death of her longtime producer, Busbee.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

