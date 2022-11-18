AD
Carly Simon drops ‘We Have No Secrets’ from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album

todayNovember 18, 2022

Background
MRI/Legacy Recordings

Newly-inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carly Simon is set to release her surprise 1995 concert, Live at Grand Central, on audio and Blu-ray for the first time, and she’s just given fans their first taste of what to expect. 

She’s just dropped a new version of “We Have No Secrets,” which will appear on the release, set to drop January 27 on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms. There will also be a limited number of colored vinyl copies.  

Live at Grand Central was a surprise performance Carly and her band put on in the middle of the main terminal of New York’s Grand Central Station; it was her first concert in 14 years. It previously aired as a Lifetime television special and was later released on VHS. 

Live at Grand Central features 15 tracks, including such Simon classics as “Anticipation,” “Haven’t Got Time For The Pain,” “The Right Thing To Do,” “Coming Around Again,” “Let The River Run” and more. 

“We Have No Secrets” appears on Carly’s 1972 album No Secrets, which is celebrating its 50 anniversary this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

