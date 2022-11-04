AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Carolyn’s Boy’: Darius Rucker announces a new album, with a title that honors his mom

todayNovember 4, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Capitol Records Nashville

Darius Rucker has announced plans for a new studio album and elaborated a little bit on the special meaning behind the music.

Called Carolyn’s Boy, the project puts a spotlight on the singer’s late mother, Carolyn. “At the end of the day, I’m really still just Carolyn’s boy,” Darius explains, debuting the cover art for his project — a black-and-white portrait of his mom.

Darius shared the news in an interview on TODAY and also explained why planning a tribute to his mother was so important to him.

“I wanted to name the record Carolyn’s Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success,” he says. “She died before any of this happened, so it’s just another homage to the greatest woman I’ve ever known.”

The singer has been a part of country music for a while — his 10-year anniversary as an Opry member is coming up — and a musical figure for even longer, as the frontman of rock outfit Hootie & the Blowfish. But Darius says that now is the right time to release this poignant tribute.

“Years ago, I wasn’t really sure what my place in country music was, and I was trying to find it. Now I have found it — I know — and I think it’s time to give that record.”

Carolyn’s Boy will be out in 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

def-leppard,-the-beach-boys-&-more-collaborating-with-vault-comics-for-headshell-graphic-novel-project
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard, The Beach Boys & more collaborating with Vault Comics for Headshell graphic novel project

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Artists including Def Leppard and The Beach Boys have teamed up with Vault Comics for a new graphic novel project called Headshell. The endeavor aims to "present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love." "Great musicians are storytellers," the Headshell description reads. "But some stories need to be […]

todayNovember 4, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%